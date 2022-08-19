Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.43.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.49. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9212534 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 370,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,081,351.77. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,671,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,066,068,689.57. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,478,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,882,452.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

