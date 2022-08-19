LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €811.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €706.90 ($721.33) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €619.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €624.42. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

