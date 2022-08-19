Lyra (LYRA) Hits One Day Volume of $131,833.00

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges. Lyra has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $131,833.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lyra Coin Profile
Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.
Lyra Coin Trading
