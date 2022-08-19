M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

