M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

