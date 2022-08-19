M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 846.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.28 and its 200 day moving average is $256.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

