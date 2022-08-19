M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $34.04 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,949 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 9.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $34,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,354,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $101.16. 16,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,569. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

