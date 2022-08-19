M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

DEO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.67. 3,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

