M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

AMGN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.54. 39,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $241.27. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.