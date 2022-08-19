M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 25,039 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,039 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,107. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $248.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.30.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

