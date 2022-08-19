M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

Shares of MWE opened at GBX 60 ($0.72) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.82. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £53.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.