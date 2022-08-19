Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $113.00

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 114.72 ($1.39), with a volume of 125723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,280.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

