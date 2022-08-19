Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on M. Cowen lowered their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Macy’s by 369.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 2,165,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $39,240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

