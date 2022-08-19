MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $225,307.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00788000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

