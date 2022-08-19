Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells C$337,984.02 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$424,482.30.
MFC stock opened at C$24.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$21.28 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
