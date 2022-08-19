MAP Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $23.41 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

