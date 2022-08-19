Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $13.76. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 106,475 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Marathon Digital Stock Down 13.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.