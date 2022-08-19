Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $13.76. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 106,475 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Down 13.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.