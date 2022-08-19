Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

