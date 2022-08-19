Mark Albert Anderson Sells 1,414 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 1st, Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62.

Model N Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Model N by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Model N by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

