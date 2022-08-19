Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.87. 14,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 958,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.
Markforged Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45.
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
