Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.87. 14,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 958,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 3,398,481 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,816,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 334.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

