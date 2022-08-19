Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after purchasing an additional 346,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $283.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.37.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

