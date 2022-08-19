Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,880,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after acquiring an additional 226,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,464,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

EIDO opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

