Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $637,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.