Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $548,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $204.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.