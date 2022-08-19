Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $548,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $204.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

