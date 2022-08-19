Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $814,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after buying an additional 3,411,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,460,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.93 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

