Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $238,000 Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Webster Financial by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 50,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

WBS stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

