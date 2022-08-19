Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after buying an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,845,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 763.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

NYSE:DELL opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

