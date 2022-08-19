Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

