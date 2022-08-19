Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 120 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.47. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

