Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 833 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,779,000 after purchasing an additional 460,488 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,947 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,352,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,818,000 after acquiring an additional 498,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,429,000 after purchasing an additional 302,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.