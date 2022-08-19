Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.79 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.