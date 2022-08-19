Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,758,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,128.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.07. 37,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,284. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

