Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,637. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 98.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.