Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MA traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.85. 19,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

