MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.55

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 45946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Acumen Capital raised MAV Beauty Brands from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

