Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. On average, analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MIGI stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.29.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
