Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. On average, analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

MIGI stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.