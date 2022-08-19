Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Announces Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $966.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

