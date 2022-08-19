Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Announces Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance
MAXN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $966.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
