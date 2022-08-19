Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MAXN opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $966.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

