Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 214,835 shares during the period. Maximus makes up approximately 2.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.73% of Maximus worth $33,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,821. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

