Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. 33,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,525. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

