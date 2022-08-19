McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

