McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.31. 12,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,782. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

