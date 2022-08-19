McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

