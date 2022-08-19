McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.