McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires Shares of 2,906 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

