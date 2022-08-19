McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 133 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.82 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.