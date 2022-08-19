McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $263,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.