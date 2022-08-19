McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

