McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 112 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

