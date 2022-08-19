McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,050.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

HRTG stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

