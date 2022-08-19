McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 0.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $175.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

